CLOSE
Videos
HomeVideos

WATCH: What You Need To Know — April 29, 2020: Hillary Endorses Biden — NFL Black History Made — Trump Twins Fired

1. Hillary Clinton Becomes Latest Democrat To Endorse Biden As Controversial Sexual Assault Gets Louder

What You Need To Know:

Hillary Clinton endorsed Joe Biden’s presidential campaign Tuesday. 

2. Trump Twins, Diamond and Silk , Fired By Fox

What You Need To Know:

Despite an endorsement from their favorite candidate, Trump supporters, Diamond and Silk, have been shown the door by Fox News.

3. Coronavirus Update: Why Black Business Owners Fear Being Left Out Of The Paycheck Protection Program

What You Need To Know: 

As the second round of money is being distributed via the Paycheck Protection Program, many black business owners are expressing concern over the process, or worse, being completely left out in the cold. 

4. Black History Made During The NFL’s Stay At Home Draft

What You Need To Know:

Last week’s professional football draft was a first for so many reasons, primarily due to the coronavirus pandemic.

5. Oprah’s Coming to a Screen Near You!

What You Need To Know:

If you always wanted to attend an event featuring Oprah Winfrey as the keynote speaker, here’s your opportunity. 

SUBSCRIBE to my newsletter, “What You Need to Know” http://bit.ly/2pRccKj

WATCH: What You Need To Know — April 29, 2020: Hillary Endorses Biden — NFL Black History Made — Trump Twins Fired  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

sybil wilkes

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
White Men Murdered Man For Jogging While Black,…

Ahmaud Arbery went for a jog in the town of Brunswick back in February when two white men followed him…
04.29.20
College Hoops Star Teshaun Hightower Arrested For Murder…

Just a week after declaring for the NBA Draft, Tulane University basketball stat Teshaun Hightower has been arrested for the…
04.29.20
Fed Up Chicago Residents Throw A House Party…

While some of us have been complying with these orders, some folks on the west side of Chicago, IL threw…
04.28.20
Analysts Estimate Most Retail Store Chains Will Not…

The way the world purchases products is going to change more than most thought it would. Experts say a lot…
04.23.20
Police Officer Fatally Shoot A Man Armed With…

A police officer shot and killed 33-year-old Steven Taylor from San Leandro who was reported to be swinging a baseball…
04.21.20
Man Gets Millions in Stimulus Money By Mistake

While many are still waiting for their stimulus check due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one man in Columbus went to the…
04.17.20
Universities May Be Considering Online Classes Until 2021

The pandemic is slowly taking away life as we knew it and universities are considering stepping into a new normal.
04.17.20
Iconic D.C. Restaurant Ben’s Chili Bowl Struggles To…

The Washington, D.C. institution has closed two of its three locations across the region as the spread of COVID-19 has…
04.09.20
D.C. Ranks High In List Of “People Who…

The economy has been hit tremendously hard due to the effects of CoronaVirus COVID-19. Last week’s announcement that 6.6. Million…
04.09.20
Black Enterprise Founder Earl Graves Sr. Has Died…

Earl G. Graves Sr., the founder and publisher of Black Enterprise, has died at 85. According to his son Earl “Butch” Graves,…
04.08.20
Close