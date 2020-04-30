1. Get Ready for MAGA May Day Rallies Across the Country

What You Need To Know:

Despite the rules laid out by Governor Andrew Cuomo, Donald Trump supporters are joining a nationwide effort preparing for MAGA May Day Rallies Friday in New York.

2. Georgia Family Wants Justice for Black Man Killed While Jogging

Remember you can always take Magic 95.9 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

What You Need To Know:

The family of Ahmaud Arbery is fighting for justice and to make sense out of how a Sunday afternoon jog in February turned into his murder.

3. Coronavirus Update: Kentucky Governor Apologizes to Resident Tupac Shakur For “Bad Apple” Reference

What You Need To Know:

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has issued an apology to a man named Tupac Shakur, a Lexington resident who recently filed for unemployment.

4. Elections Updates

What You Need To Know:

In Baltimore, former U.S. Congressman Kweisi Mfume is now current U.S. Congressman.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

5. Coronavirus Chronicles: Crystal King

What You Need To Know:

He’s special to me. He’s never met a stranger. He finds humor in EVERYTHING.

SUBSCRIBE to my newsletter, “What You Need to Know” http://bit.ly/2pRccKj

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

WATCH: What You Need To Know — April 30, 2020: Jogging While Black — Congressman Kweisi Mfume — Coronavirus Update was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Magic 95.9: