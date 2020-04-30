CLOSE
Will Smith Hosted Emotional ‘The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’ Cast Reunion

The cast members remembered the late James Avery, who played the firm but loving Uncle Phil.

News conference on 2018 FIFA World Cup closing ceremony

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

Although some think that Generation X doesn’t know a thing about social media, Will Smith proves that theory wrong time and again. The veteran actor and rapper hosted a new episode of his Will From Home show (cleverly stylized for the times as WFH) and hosted an emotional cast reunion of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Via Snapchat, Smith runs the WFH series that shows off the entertainer at his home studio, complete with green screen and cameras, producing frequent content, not unlike his ventures across other social media sites.

In this latest episode, Smith, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Tatyana Ali, Alfonso Ribiero, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcel, and Daphne Maxwell Reid all joined onto a Zoom video call to share their thoughts and memories of working together on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. With everyone locked down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, each cast member is seen comfortably at home and it’s apparent that the love between them all remains.

A touching moment of the reunion occurred when a montage of clips featuring the late James Avery, best known for playing Uncle Phil, was played. Smith was left emotional as were the rest of the members of the cast.

Will Smith Hosted Emotional 'The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air' Cast Reunion

Fresh Prince of Bel Air , Will Smith

