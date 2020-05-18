CLOSE
Clip Leaks Of Master P, Romeo Beefing With ‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ Producers

Romeo quit the show earlier this year due to producers manufacturing a storyline between him and Angela Simmons.

REVOLT X AT&T Host REVOLT 3-Day Summit In Los Angeles - Day 2

Source: Phillip Faraone / Getty

Fans of Growing Up Hip Hop may have noticed that Romeo departed the show near the top of the year, with him and his father Master P stating that the show forced storylines that made participants look bad. In a recently unveiled clip from TMZ, the moment that inspired Romeo to split from the show was revealed and it involved Angela Simmons as well.

TMZ exclusively obtained a copy of the clip with Master P and Romeo getting into it with producers of the popular unscripted series. According to the footage, P felt that the producers tried to twist the storyline for sensationalism and create a storyline between him and Simmons but the No Limit boss pushed back.

TMZ reports:

TMZ’s obtained video of Master P going at with producers during a ‘GUHH’ shoot in NYC back in early March. The issue P and Romeo were beefing with the show about involved what they called “fake drama” over a manufactured storyline involving Romeo and Angela Simmons.

Check out the video … Master P’s talking to a producer and he’s fuming over how Romeo’s being portrayed. He feels the story should instead revolve around Angela finding herself in wake of her ex-fiance and father of her child being murdered in late 2018.

Romeo also feels his relationship with God’s being exploited on the show, and he’s not having it anymore.

The creative differences between Master P and Romeo and Growing Up Hip Hop were mentioned during an interview the pair had with The Breakfast Club back in March in where both men echoed the same sentiment of having integrity and also getting their stories told the correct way.

Check out the clip below.

Photo: Getty

Clip Leaks Of Master P, Romeo Beefing With ‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ Producers  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

