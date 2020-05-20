CLOSE
A Mini-Doc On The Late, Great Big L Drops May 29

'Foul Child: The Legend of Big L' is a must watch.

Foul Child: The Legend of Big L

Source: Mass Appeal / Mass Appeal

Big L is recognized as one of Hip-Hop’s best lyricists but unfortunately, he was murdered in February 1999, cutting his promising career much too short. Certified Classics and Mass Appeal are paying homage to the 25th anniversary of the “Ebonics” rapper’s debut album, Lifestylez Ov Da Poor & Dangerous, with a mini-documentary titled Foul Child: The Legend of Big L.

The Harlem rapper’s debut dropped in 1995 while May 30 would have been L’s 46th birthday. Foul Child: The Legend of Big L will be premiering the day before (May 29) and will cover his rise in the game from underground rap phenom to influential Hip-Hop legend. The legend goes Roc-a-fella was going to sign him before his untimely death

“We are honored to be a part of this exciting project with Certified, and humbled by the opportunity to celebrate the rap legend and uptown icon, Big L,” said Peter Bittenbender, CEO of Mass Appeal, in a statement. “We hope that this short documentary inspires the creation of a larger, full length piece to tell more of his incredible story. Although just a small piece of the puzzle, we’re proud to unleash something for L’s fans to give a unique glimpse into his legacy surrounding the 25th anniversary of Big L’s landmark debut album, Lifestylez ov da Poor & Dangerous, and birthday!”

Foul Child: The Legend of Big L is set to premiere on Mass Appeal’s proper YouTube channel on Friday, May 29. The doc features commentary from A$AP Ferg, RZA, Bobbito Garcia, Dave East and many more notables, and features archival footage and interviews.

Check out the trailer below.

A Mini-Doc On The Late, Great Big L Drops May 29  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

big l

Close