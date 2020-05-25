CLOSE
Sybil Wilkes
HomeSybil Wilkes

WATCH: What You Need To Know — May 25, 2020: Things White Folks Can’t Say — Kilpatrick To Be Released — Baltimore Says No

1. Things White Folks Can’t Say

What You Need To Know:

Joe Biden won another Democratic primary contest over the weekend.

2. Breonna Taylor Shooting Update

What You Need To Know:

Kenneth Walker, the boyfriend of Breonna Taylor, the woman killed by Louisville, KY police, is free.

3. Coronavirus Update: More Than 20,000 African Americans Have Died From Coronavirus

What You Need To Know: 

New figures released by independent research organization APM Research Lab reveals that more than 20,000 black Americans have died from the coronavirus.

4. Allies: Ex-Detroit Mayor To Be Released From Prison Early

What You Need To Know:

Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick may be released from prison as early as next month.

5. Baltimore Mayor Says No Thanks To A Trump Visit

What You Need To Know:

In his effort to get back on the road and pump up his re-election campaign, the Trump White House announced the first couple is making a Memorial Day visit to Baltimore’s Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine.

SUBSCRIBE to my newsletter, “What You Need to Know” http://bit.ly/2pRccKj

WATCH: What You Need To Know — May 25, 2020: Things White Folks Can’t Say — Kilpatrick To Be Released — Baltimore Says No  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Man Who Filmed Ahmaud Arbery Shooting Charged With…

A third man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery.
05.22.20
That’s So Karen: White ’90 Day Fiancé’ Star…

Lisa Hamme took to Instagram Live to address accusations that she used racial slurs against her husband Usman Umar, an…
05.22.20
Arizona Gunman In Custody After He Films Himself…

20-year-old Armando Hernandez Jr. is now in custody after a shooting took place Wednesday (May 20) at Westgate Entertainment District…
05.22.20
Police Officer Handed Pink Slip For Saying It…

It's definitely not unfortunate this police officer lost his job for his racist comment.
05.22.20
NYC Mom Shows No Sympathy For Son Who…

A hard head makes a soft behind and college student Tarique Peters had to learn the hard way.
05.22.20
Arrest Made In Connection To Murder Investigation Of…

Georgia law enforcement authorities made an arrest on Monday which may be linked to the tragic deaths of Truvenia Campbell, 31,…
05.21.20
Johnson & Johnson Halting Sale Of Talcum Baby…

After decades of lawsuits and consumers claiming the talcum powder caused cancer, Johnson & Johnson has decided to discontinue sales…
05.21.20
Louisville Police Are Now Required To Wear Body…

Members of Louisville’s Metro Police Department will be required to wear body cameras after the death of Breonna Taylor, a decorated…
05.21.20
Video Surfaces Of A Cop Trying To Tase…

Arbery asked why the police are harassing him. The police officers felt threatened and started to draw there taser guns. 
05.19.20
Law Officials Are Looking For Answers After Two…

Georgia law enforcement officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects involved in the tragic death of…
05.20.20
Close