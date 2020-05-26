CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Queens Get The Money: Naomi Osaka Is Now The Highest-Paid Female Athlete Ever

Advantage Osaka.

The Championships - Wimbledon 2019

Source: Tim Clayton – Corbis / Getty

Serena Williams is once again passing the torch to the new generation. Her heir apparent is now the premier earner on the tennis court.

Remember you can always take Magic 95.9 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

As spotted on The Grio, Naomi Osaka is reportedly flourishing financially. According to Forbes the right-handed player grossed $37.4 million dollars in 2019. The estimation puts her almost two million dollars ahead of Serena Williams. If the American business magazine’s numbers are correct this would make her the the highest-paid female athlete in the world and in history.

Their calculations are attributed to several different factors. The biggest pipeline comes from her actual physical performance with prize money. She also has a lucrative sponsorship portfolio. Nike, Yonex Racquets, Nissin Foods, Shisheido, and All Nippon Airways are just some of the brands she represents currently.

View this post on Instagram

me and my mom lol.

A post shared by 大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) on

“To those outside the tennis world, Osaka is a relatively fresh face with a great back story,” says David Carter, a sports business professor at USC’s Marshall School of Business. “Combine that with being youthful and bi-cultural, two attributes that help her resonate with younger, global audiences, and the result is the emergence of a global sports marketing icon.”

In 2018 she defeated Serena Williams in U.S. Open in a controversial win. She has since gone on to be a back to back Grand Slam champion by winning the Australia Open. Naomi Osaka is now ranked in the top 10 by the Women’s Tennis Association.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Queens Get The Money: Naomi Osaka Is Now The Highest-Paid Female Athlete Ever  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Naomi Osaka

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Prosecutors Drop Charges Against Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend Kenneth…

Prosecutors dropped attempted murder charges against Kenneth Walker, Taylor’s boyfriend who fired at officers as they entered their apartment in…
05.27.20
Man Who Filmed Ahmaud Arbery Shooting Charged With…

A third man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery.
05.22.20
That’s So Karen: White ’90 Day Fiancé’ Star…

Lisa Hamme took to Instagram Live to address accusations that she used racial slurs against her husband Usman Umar, an…
05.22.20
Arizona Gunman In Custody After He Films Himself…

20-year-old Armando Hernandez Jr. is now in custody after a shooting took place Wednesday (May 20) at Westgate Entertainment District…
05.22.20
Police Officer Handed Pink Slip For Saying It…

It's definitely not unfortunate this police officer lost his job for his racist comment.
05.22.20
NYC Mom Shows No Sympathy For Son Who…

A hard head makes a soft behind and college student Tarique Peters had to learn the hard way.
05.22.20
Arrest Made In Connection To Murder Investigation Of…

Georgia law enforcement authorities made an arrest on Monday which may be linked to the tragic deaths of Truvenia Campbell, 31,…
05.21.20
Johnson & Johnson Halting Sale Of Talcum Baby…

After decades of lawsuits and consumers claiming the talcum powder caused cancer, Johnson & Johnson has decided to discontinue sales…
05.21.20
Louisville Police Are Now Required To Wear Body…

Members of Louisville’s Metro Police Department will be required to wear body cameras after the death of Breonna Taylor, a decorated…
05.21.20
Video Surfaces Of A Cop Trying To Tase…

Arbery asked why the police are harassing him. The police officers felt threatened and started to draw there taser guns. 
05.19.20
Close