Independent Autopsy Reveals George Floyd Was Murdered By Asphyxia

The family of Floyd retained the services of former New York City medical examiner Michael Baden and the University of Michigan’s Allecia Wilson.

The murder of George Floyd has now been seen by millions and now, new details surrounding the Houston native’s senseless death have come forth. According to an independent autopsy, the 46-year-old Floyd died as a result of asphyxia, standing opposite of what the Hennepin County Medical Examiner reported.

As reported by The Washington Post, the family of Floyd retained the services of former New York City medical examiner Michael Baden and the University of Michigan’s Allecia Wilson, the Assistant Professor of Forensic Pathology and Pediatric Pathology at the institution, and also the Director of Autopsy and Forensic Services.

Hennepin County released in their Monday account that Floyd died as a result of “cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression.” It also made certain to mention Floyd’s underlying health conditions, alleged drug usage, but they did not name any of those instances as a cause for Floyd’s death.

In the independent autopsy, also released on Monday, Baden and Wilson wrote in their account that Floyd died of “asphyxiation from sustained pressure,” made apparent by the horrific video of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on the back of Floyd’s neck as he screamed out in pain and fear.

“The officers killed him based on a knee to his neck for almost nine minutes and two knees on his back, compressing his lungs,” Benjamin Crump, attorney for the Floyd family, said. “The ambulance was his hearse.”

Chauvin has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The family is pressing for stronger charges but Attorney General Keith Ellison, who is leading the prosecution, says that his office will pursue the best route for conviction under the law.

George Floyd

