SOME BALTIMORE POLICE OFFICERS TOOK A KNEE DURING PROTESTS

Something very moving happened in Baltimore as thousands of protesters came together to let there voices be heard in response to the murder of George Floyd and  the racial inequality, police brutality, and mistreatment of people of color. There were of course Police presence to make sure the peaceful protests stayed that way, It was a powerful image to see so many people together, but then there was something else powerful happening. Images of some Baltimore Police Officers participating in the protests by taking a knee and showing some respect for George Floyd and all the others that haave loss their lives unnecessarily due to excessive force by police officers.

Source: CBS 

 

baltimore , Baltimore Police , bpd , George Floyd , Interesting Headlines , Kneeling protest , Ryan Da Lion , The Lion's Den

