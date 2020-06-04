CLOSE
Baltimore Police Release Body-Camera Footage Where Officer Struck Woman

You’ve seen the viral video, now watch the police body cam footage. A video went viral from an incident involving a Baltimore police officer and a civilian women where the women was asked to get out of her car after it seems she makes a u turn towards the officers who were giving here directions on where to go while some streets were blocked off. In the video the women seemed very upset and told the officer I feel attacked, and don’t violate my rights, I won’t violate yours. The situation rook a turn once the officer tried to detain the women who then struck the officer twice before being punched in the face by another officer trying to assist in the situation.

The Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office said the officer’s actions don’t rise to the level that he should face charges.

Source: CBS

 

