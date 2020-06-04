CLOSE
Central Park Karen AKA Amy Cooper Gets Her Dog Back

Amy Cooper

Central Park Karen also known as Amy Cooper has reportedly gotten her dog back just 10 days after going viral after calling 911 and lying about being threatened by a black man.

Amy Cooper called 911 after birdwatcher Christian Cooper asked her to put her dog on a leash.  Central Park has a law that states dogs must be leashed between the hours of 9am -9pm.  Amy Cooper falsely claimed to the 911 operator that Christian threatened her life while dragging her dog around in an aggressive manner.  Public outrage caused Amy to loose her job and her dog that was a rescue dog.

Fast forward to ten days later from the incident and Amy has now gotten her dog back after she requested it.

