CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Nike Makes Juneteenth An Annual Paid Holiday

Let's make this a trend, shall we?

It was bound to happen. In an internal memo, Nike has revealed that it will be recognizing Juneteenth as an annual paid holiday.

Remember you can always take Magic 95.9 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

In recent years, Juneteenth has become more prominent as a celebration of June 19, 1865 (not that long ago), when the Emancipation Proclamation was read to freed African-Americans in Texas by General Gordon Granger. Mind you, the Emancipation Proclamation was issued over a year prior on January 1, 1863. Texas was the last Confederate state to have proclamation announced after the conclusion of the Civil War in 1865.

Ever since, June 19 or Freedom Day or Juneteenth has been a day of celebration that has only grown throughout the years. In lieu of Black Lives Matter becoming a rallying cry for the continued pursuit of racial justice, it’s only a matter of time before it becomes a National Holiday like a Martin Luther King Day or Labor Day.

Nike is ahead of the curve, announcing in an internal memo that the day will be a paid holiday for the company.

Yahoo Finance obtained an internal from Nike CEO John Donahoe that partially read, “As many of you may know, next Friday, June 19, is Juneteenth, a day commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S. Starting this year and going forward, Nike will recognize Juneteenth as an annual paid holiday in the U.S.”

Bong.

Donahoe added that it’s an “important opportunity” to “better commemorate and celebrate Black history and culture.”

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

So we’re celebrating Black history in June and February? Here for it.

The brand is also launching diversity education programs for its employees. The goal is to implicitly and explicitly go beyond just lip service to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Donahoe continued, “When we say that Black Lives Matter, it applies to the world outside of Nike and, importantly, it applies to our Black teammates within Nike. Simply put, we need to hold ourselves to a high standard given the heritage of our company and our brand.”

Recently, Nike Inc’s brands (Nike, Converse, Jordan Brand) announced a $40 million commitment to support the Black community over the next four years. Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand upped that ante with an announcement of a $100M commitment over the next 10 years to social justice causes.

Rock with brands that rock with you.

Nike Makes Juneteenth An Annual Paid Holiday  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Juneteenth , nike

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Quaker Oats Recognizes “Racial Stereotype” & Will Remove…

I guess 2020 is the new year of "enlightenment" for some brands.
06.17.20
Enough is Enough: Black Teen, Na’Kia Crawford of…

We are losing too many people to senseless violence.
06.17.20
Stephen A. Smith Slams ‘Foolish’ NBA Stars If…

He goes off on Kyrie Irving and Dwight Howard.
06.16.20
White Woman Caught Setting Fire To Atlanta Wendy’s…

The murder of Rayshard Brooks sent shockwaves through an already exhausted community, sparking more protests but police are looking for…
06.16.20
Black Skin Matters? Band-Aid Launches New Line Of…

After nearly 100 years in business, the Johnson & Johnson brand is finally creating inclusive products that reflect the reality…
06.16.20
2 Black Men Found Hanging From A Tree…

People are searching for answers after three men were found hanging from trees in recent days.
06.16.20
Beyonce graduation
Beyonce Writes Letter Demanding Justice For Breonna Taylor

As George Floyd’s case has taken the lead and has garnered the most attention of all the cases which we…
06.15.20
Atlanta Police Release Body Cam Footage From Rayshard…

According to WSBTV, the Atlanta police department has released the body camera from the office who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks,…
06.15.20
Jay Pharoah Shares Video Of LAPD Accosting Him…

The SNL star shared a video of the incident, which took place back in February, as part of a larger…
06.15.20
Nike Makes Juneteenth An Annual Paid Holiday

It was bound to happen. In an internal memo, Nike has revealed that it will be recognizing Juneteenth as an…
06.15.20
Close