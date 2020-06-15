CLOSE
Beyonce Writes Letter Demanding Justice For Breonna Taylor

As George Floyd’s case has taken the lead and has garnered the most attention of all the cases which we are currently aware of during the streak of incidents involving Black people losing their lives at the hand of excessive police behavior. Beyonce has decided to take up the call to not forget about one of those other cases that was just as tragic and ended in 26 year old Breonna Taylor being shot to death in her home.

Beyonce wrote a letter to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron demanding justice for Breonna Taylor’s family, who have “not been able to take time to process and grieve.” She also noted that three months have passed since Taylor’s death — and “zero arrests have been made, and no officers have been fired.

Check out her full letter Here: Beyonce’s Letter For Justice

Source: Yahoo Entertainment 

 

 

