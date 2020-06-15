CLOSE
2 Black Men Found Hanging From A Tree In California, Another Man In NYC

Suicide or something much more sinister?

People are searching for answers after three men were found hanging from trees in recent days. The body of Robert Fuller, 24, was found hanging in Palmdale, California Wednesday, June 10,  just steps away from Palmdale’s City Hall. Fuller was pronounced dead by personnel from a nearby fire station who responded to the scene, reports ABC 7. His death was ruled a suicide. The community is calling for an independent investigation into his death and the release of surveillance footage.

Days before Fuller’s death, another black man in California died by hanging.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said on Saturday there were no indications of foul play in the hanging death of another Black man, Malcolm Harsch, in Victorville, about 50 miles from Palmdale, last month. On May 31 Harsch was found hanging from a tree near a homeless encampment. Harsch, 38, was hanging via a USB cord.

Police also believe this death was a suicide and said there were no indications of foul play.

His family however is unconvinced and said via a statement that they were concerned by the length of the investigation. They think Malcolm’s death is suspicious, reports USA Today.

“He didn’t seem to be depressed to anyone who truly knew him,” the family said. “Everyone who knew our brother was shocked to hear that he allegedly hung himself and don’t believe it to be true as well as the people who were there when his body was discovered. The explanation of suicide does not seem plausible,” the family added.

[…]

“There are many ways to die but considering the current racial tension, a Black man hanging himself from a tree definitely doesn’t sit well with us right now,” the family said. “We want justice, not comfortable excuses.”

Now a THIRD man has been found hanging, it’s unclear if he was black.

The New York Daily News confirms that a pedestrian walking through Fort Tryon Park in Manhattan found the body of a man hanging from a tree. Details are skimpy but the body was near the banks of the Hudson River and was discovered around 6 a.m. Police are also calling this death a suicide and so far, have not released the man’s identity but social media also thinks this death might have resulted from foul play.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Amid the racial tension in the country after the deaths of George Floyd, Rayshard Brooks, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor, people are wondering if these three hanging deaths were actually lynchings. The deaths come as Senate bill 488 which would make lynching punishable in federal court by 10 years in prison, is at a standstill on the Senate floor via Sen. Rand Paul who called the language in the bill  “too broad.”This is America.

What do YOU think about these three men found hanging in recent weeks??? Three transparent full investigations need to be ongoing.

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

2 Black Men Found Hanging From A Tree In California, Another Man In NYC  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

California , lynching , New York

