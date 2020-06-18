CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Raven-Symone´ Reveals She Is Married, Shares Photo With Wife

Raven-Symone´ is a married woman.

The actress, activist and TV personality shared the news on her Instagram with a joyous snap of her and her bride, Miranda Maday.

Remember you can always take Magic 95.9 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

Along with the photo, she wrote a sweet message expressing her happiness over finding her partner:

 I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home. I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday! Let’s tear this world a new asshole!!!

 

No word on how the long the two have been dating. The last person Raven had been tied to dating publicly was AZmarie Livingston.

Congratulations Raven and Miranda!

See Also: Raven-Symone’ Says She Hasn’t Touched Her Money From “The Cosby Show”

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Raven-Symone´ Reveals She Is Married, Shares Photo With Wife  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Raven Symone

Videos
Latest
Supreme Court Blocks Trump Administration’s Attempt To End…

A win for Dreamers! The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled against President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections for…
06.18.20
Cops Kicking Rayshard Brooks Is Latest Instance Of…

The Atlanta police killing of Rayshard Brooks is the latest instance in a disturbing series of cops openly disrespecting their…
06.18.20
“Hey Siri, I’m Getting Pulled Over’ Shortcut Instructs…

A Siri shortcut now makes your iPhone even more essential during a police interaction.
06.18.20
Quaker Oats Recognizes “Racial Stereotype” & Will Remove…

I guess 2020 is the new year of "enlightenment" for some brands.
06.17.20
Enough is Enough: Black Teen, Na’Kia Crawford of…

We are losing too many people to senseless violence.
06.17.20
Stephen A. Smith Slams ‘Foolish’ NBA Stars If…

He goes off on Kyrie Irving and Dwight Howard.
06.16.20
White Woman Caught Setting Fire To Atlanta Wendy’s…

The murder of Rayshard Brooks sent shockwaves through an already exhausted community, sparking more protests but police are looking for…
06.16.20
Black Skin Matters? Band-Aid Launches New Line Of…

After nearly 100 years in business, the Johnson & Johnson brand is finally creating inclusive products that reflect the reality…
06.16.20
2 Black Men Found Hanging From A Tree…

People are searching for answers after three men were found hanging from trees in recent days.
06.16.20
Beyonce graduation
Beyonce Writes Letter Demanding Justice For Breonna Taylor

As George Floyd’s case has taken the lead and has garnered the most attention of all the cases which we…
06.15.20
Close