Pose! Zaya Wade Photographs Gabrielle Union For SELF Magazine Cover

The 13-year-old LGBTQ icon-in-the-making did an amazing job behind the camera. You go girl!

Better Brothers Los Angeles' 6th Annual Truth Awards

Source: Andrew Toth / Getty

Gabrielle Union isn’t let a quarantine stop her from being a cover girl.

Rocking her natural curls and a peach Jonathan Simkhai blazer and white pants, sis looks stunning on the June issue of SELF Magazine. Even better? Her daughter Zaya Wade shot the cover all by herself!

“Beyond proud of @zayawade shooting her 1st cover. She is a tremendous artist/writer & I’m so happy everyone gets a glimpse of what she can do. Seeing yourself through a child’s eyes is quite illuminating & im grateful we got this opportunity from @selfmagazine,” the actress wrote on her Instagram page on Thursday.

Beyond proud of @zayawade shooting her 1st cover. She is a tremendous artist/writer & I'm so happy everyone gets a glimpse of what she can do. Seeing yourself through a child's eyes is quite illuminating & im grateful we got this opportunity from @selfmagazine "The safety of assimilation was an illusion. "You cannot price your way out of, educate your way out of, move yourself away from racism, anti-Blackness, discrimination, homophobia, transphobia, Islamophobia," she said. "All of those things exist no matter how successful you are. No matter how you speak. They exist. So this idea of teaching our children to constantly be shape-shifting to make themselves more palatable or less scary for people who are committed to oppressing you anyway, no matter what you do, I rejected it. I started to reject that."

Zaya, who came out as trans earlier this year, did an amazing job capturing her mama, who looked beautiful in a DKNY trench, Mara Hoffman bikini and a Jacquemus wrap dress. You better come through Gabby!

 

Union told SELF that very rarely has she liked the pictures magazines choose of her, but with Zaya, that was different.

“It’s always interesting to me, the pictures magazines choose. And rarely do I like the pictures. Like, it’s very, very rare. I’m always like, there is no way this picture is good. Like, What are you seeing? And it’s so interesting to see different people’s perspectives of you.”

“I’m just interested to see myself through Zaya’s eyes,” she said. “I think that’s really actually…really interesting. Because I trust her. And she has a story to tell.

“I love her as an artist,” Union continued. “I mean, obviously I love her, period, but where her mind is going and where her creativity is going is just dope to see. I’m just really interested to see what she comes up with.”

Well, what she came up with was breathtaking!

Pose! Zaya Wade Photographs Gabrielle Union For SELF Magazine Cover  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

