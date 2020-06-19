CLOSE
News
HomeNewsNational

What Do The Symbols On The Juneteenth Flag Mean?

Currently there is a modern day civil rights movement taking place in this country as people are coming together from all races around the globe in an attempt to push for change when it comes to social injustice, police reform and the state of black and brown people.

This movement has brought more attention to what is sometimes known as Americas second Independence Day, Juneteenth. June 19th 1865 the day slavery officially ended in the United States is getting much more attention and even garnering support to become a federal holiday.

Remember you can always take Magic 95.9 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

A flag was created to represent the day and contains colors and symbols which all stand for something..

Find out the symbols meaning here: CNN

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

african american , African culture , Black Lives Matter , civil rights , Constituition , Freedom , Interesting Headlines , Juneteenth Day , Ryan Da Lion , The Lion's Den

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Juneteenth Graphics
What Do The Symbols On The Juneteenth Flag…

Currently there is a modern day civil rights movement taking place in this country as people are coming together from…
06.19.20
Juneteenth: The History, Legacy & How To Celebrate

What was born out of emancipation in Texas has become a global celebration of Black freedom.
06.19.20
Seven Things To Know About Juneteenth

Black Independence Day, otherwise known as Juneteenth, represents freedom in many ways.
06.19.20
Black People’s Fears Of Clinical Racism Must Be…

Black medical professionals chime in on treating the coronavirus.
06.19.20
‘Political Stunt’: Botham Jean’s Mom Calls Out Trump’s…

After naming Black victims of police violence during a signing, Allison Jean questions Trump's genuineness.
06.19.20
Arthur Ashe Statue Defaced With “White Lives Matter”…

Luckily there are more good people than not out in the world and volunteers cleaned off the racist graffiti left…
06.19.20
Supreme Court Blocks Trump Administration’s Attempt To End…

A win for Dreamers! The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled against President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections for…
06.18.20
Cops Kicking Rayshard Brooks Is Latest Instance Of…

The Atlanta police killing of Rayshard Brooks is the latest instance in a disturbing series of cops openly disrespecting their…
06.18.20
“Hey Siri, I’m Getting Pulled Over’ Shortcut Instructs…

A Siri shortcut now makes your iPhone even more essential during a police interaction.
06.18.20
Quaker Oats Recognizes “Racial Stereotype” & Will Remove…

I guess 2020 is the new year of "enlightenment" for some brands.
06.17.20
Close