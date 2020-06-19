CLOSE
Jamie Foxx Shows Off His Body To Prepare For Mike Tyson Biopic [PHOTOS]

Jamie Foxx is using this quarantine to get his body right to play the former heavyweight boxer, Mike Tyson in an upcoming biopic.

The film has been in talks since 2014 but in an Instagram Live interview with Hollywood producer Mark Birnbaum, Foxx confirmed he is preparing for the film.
“Sometimes it takes 20 years to get them done,” he said, “but we officially got the ball rolling.”
During the interview, he shared not only his strict workout routine but photos of his bulked up body.  The exercise routine in preparation for the role includes 60 pull-ups, 60 dips, and 100 push-ups every other day. He explained that he’s playing with his weight to play the part going from 216 pounds for a young Tyson then up to 230 pounds. 
“The technology of how I’m going to look, I guarantee you people will run up on me in the street and ask for autographs and think that I’m Mike.”
The actor is known for impersonating the boxer and he shared that’s excited about the film.
“I saw him at the height of his career, and then when things got bad and bumpy I also saw him as well. So what I’m excited about the movie is to show those moments,” he added.
There is no expected date for the “Finding Mike” release but the intense workout routine tells that it is coming soon.

 

@miketyson is back!!! Don’t RUN UP! Caption this 🥊🥊🥊 🦊🦊🦊 and the movie will be legendary can’t wait to immortalize him!

