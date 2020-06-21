CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

D.L. Hughley Tests Positive For COVID-19

The Rona hasn't gone anywhere.

D.L. Hughley

Source: @realdlhughley / Instagram

Black Twitter called it. After a scary moment that saw him faint while performing on stage, comedian D.L. Hughley revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Remember you can always take Magic 95.9 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

On Friday night (June 19), Hughley was performing in Nashville. However, during his set at Zanies Comedy Night Club while telling a joke he seemingly passed out. Someone offstage was able to catch him before he totally fell out and he was taken off stage.

Fortunately, he responded to treatment and while in the hospital he was diagnosed with exhaustion and dehydration. According to Hughley, he was administered a number of tests, and surprisingly (but not so surprisingly to some Twitter conspiracy theorists) he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Speaking just after his release from St. Thomas hospital, Hughley thanked everyone for their support and said, “I was what they call asymptomatic. I didn’t have flu-like symptoms, I didn’t have shortness of breath, I didn’t have difficulty breathing, I didn’t have a cough, I didn’t have a low-grade fever. I still don’t have a fever. I didn’t have a loss of smell or taste, apparently I just lost consciousness.”

Hughley said he was heading back to his hotel and will be quarantining for two weeks.

He added, “Hopefully I won’t develop symptoms. Maybe this is as bad as it gets and I’ll just pass out over and over again. But thank you. I appreciate your thoughts and your prayers. They did not go unnoticed or unfelt.”

Considering we didn’t see any masks in the clip where Hughley is seen passing out, we suggest everyone in the club and who came in contact with him do so, too.

We wish D.L. Hughley a speedy recovery

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

D.L. Hughley Tests Positive For COVID-19  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

coronavirus , DL Hughley , DL Hughley Show

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Ex-Officer In George Floyd Case Found Shopping At…

The Ex- Minnesota officer is out on bail where he was found shopping at a local supermarket and a resident…
06.22.20
Everything To Know About The Mass Poor People’s…

The Mass Poor People’s Assembly and Moral March on Washington for a Digital Justice Gathering invites people to log on…
06.20.20
Juneteenth Flag At Fenway Park
What Do The Symbols On The Juneteenth Flag…

Currently there is a modern day civil rights movement taking place in this country as people are coming together from…
06.19.20
Juneteenth: The History, Legacy & How To Celebrate

What was born out of emancipation in Texas has become a global celebration of Black freedom.
06.19.20
Seven Things To Know About Juneteenth

Black Independence Day, otherwise known as Juneteenth, represents freedom in many ways.
06.19.20
Black People’s Fears Of Clinical Racism Must Be…

Black medical professionals chime in on treating the coronavirus.
06.19.20
‘Political Stunt’: Botham Jean’s Mom Calls Out Trump’s…

After naming Black victims of police violence during a signing, Allison Jean questions Trump's genuineness.
06.19.20
Arthur Ashe Statue Defaced With “White Lives Matter”…

Luckily there are more good people than not out in the world and volunteers cleaned off the racist graffiti left…
06.19.20
Supreme Court Blocks Trump Administration’s Attempt To End…

A win for Dreamers! The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled against President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections for…
06.18.20
Cops Kicking Rayshard Brooks Is Latest Instance Of…

The Atlanta police killing of Rayshard Brooks is the latest instance in a disturbing series of cops openly disrespecting their…
06.18.20
Close