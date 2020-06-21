D.L. Hughley Tests Positive For COVID-19

Black Twitter called it. After a scary moment that saw him faint while performing on stage, comedian D.L. Hughley revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

DL Hughley passed out during his stand-up show at Zanies Nashville tonight. Prayers up for him! pic.twitter.com/qoE1CzbqHf — Brooks Golightly (@brooklynluv) June 20, 2020

On Friday night (June 19), Hughley was performing in Nashville. However, during his set at Zanies Comedy Night Club while telling a joke he seemingly passed out. Someone offstage was able to catch him before he totally fell out and he was taken off stage.

Fortunately, he responded to treatment and while in the hospital he was diagnosed with exhaustion and dehydration. According to Hughley, he was administered a number of tests, and surprisingly (but not so surprisingly to some Twitter conspiracy theorists) he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Speaking just after his release from St. Thomas hospital, Hughley thanked everyone for their support and said, “I was what they call asymptomatic. I didn’t have flu-like symptoms, I didn’t have shortness of breath, I didn’t have difficulty breathing, I didn’t have a cough, I didn’t have a low-grade fever. I still don’t have a fever. I didn’t have a loss of smell or taste, apparently I just lost consciousness.”

Hughley said he was heading back to his hotel and will be quarantining for two weeks.

He added, “Hopefully I won’t develop symptoms. Maybe this is as bad as it gets and I’ll just pass out over and over again. But thank you. I appreciate your thoughts and your prayers. They did not go unnoticed or unfelt.”

Considering we didn’t see any masks in the clip where Hughley is seen passing out, we suggest everyone in the club and who came in contact with him do so, too.

We wish D.L. Hughley a speedy recovery

