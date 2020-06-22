CLOSE
Sybil Wilkes
WATCH: What You Need To Know — June 22, 2020: Trump Rally Flops — Coronavirus Update — Never Give Up

1. Trump Rally

What You Need To Know:

Donald Trump’s long-awaited return to the campaign trail kicked off in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Saturday. Days leading up to the rally, there were concerns of spreading the coronavirus due to a lack of social distancing and use of masks, capped off by the report of Trump campaign staff members testing positive. 

2. Complicated System Slows Firing of Officer Involved In Breonna Taylor Murder

 What You Need To Know:

The Interim Chief of the Louisville police department has started the firing process of one of the three police officers involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor.

3. Coronavirus Update: D. L. Hughley Tests Positive for Covid-19

What You Need To Know:

Comedian and REACH Media radio show personality D.L. Hughley announced he has tested positive for coronavirus.

4. What Would The G.O.A.T Say?

WRITTEN BY TOM JOYNER

1 MINUTE READ

 What You Need To Know:

Muhammad Ali Jr. is quoted as saying that his dad would not agree with the Black Lives Matter movement, would consider the protesters of the George Floyd murder to be devils, and that his father would have supported Donald Trump.

5. Never Ever Give Up! A 98-Year-Old Woman Graduated From High School In 2020

What You Need To Know:

They say that it’s never too late to achieve your dreams.  Vivian Fisher from Monrovia California is now the poster child for the saying. 

