CLOSE
Charm City
HomeCharm City

Catonsville Students Calling For Education Reform & Diversity In Classrooms

University of Missouri President Resigns As Protests Grow over Racism

Source: Michael B. Thomas / Getty

Young protestors marched from Catonsville Elementary to Catonsville High School Wednesday, calling for more diversity in schools in their neighborhood and nationwide.

Remember you can always take Magic 95.9 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

Current and former students are demanding the hiring of diverse staff as well as courses on Black history and a diverse summer reading list.

Baltimore County Public Schools told CBS Baltimore, they’re having an upcoming virtual discussion about race and racism.

It will be held from 4-6 p.m. on July 8 and students are encouraged to be part of the conversation.

See Also: 6 Atlanta Police Officers Charged After Using Excessive Force On HBCU Students

Catonsville Students Calling For Education Reform & Diversity In Classrooms  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

catonsville

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Fear Of A Black Planet: White People Becoming…

For the first time in history, non-white people and Hispanics made up the bulk of those who are age 16…
06.25.20
Missing Black Girls Found After Cops Don’t Issue…

Community residents found two missing Black girls in Milwaukee after police delayed its response despite suspicions that the children were…
06.25.20
Christmas Cash
Bob Johnson Former Owner of BET Calls For…

Reparations has been a hot topic for a long time as African descendants have never been compensated for the free…
06.24.20
[VIDEO] Woman Who Spray Painted ‘WIGHTE LIVES MATTER’…

TikTok user RaShawn Hicks has gone viral after uploading a video of a woman spray-painting ‘Wighte Lives Matter’ (probably was…
06.24.20
Johnson & Johnson To Stop Selling Skin Bleaching…

The company realizes that these creams may promote the idea that whiteness is better.
06.24.20
George Floyd D.C. Protest
Correctional Officers Of Color Claim They Were Barred…

Discrimination charges have been filed with the Minnesota Department of Human Rights. Remember you can always take Magic 95.9 with…
06.23.20
Apple Plays It Safe, Closes 11 Stores Following…

In case you forgot, COVID-19 is still here. Apple isn't taking any chances following a spike in cases across the…
06.22.20
Trump’s Campaign Trail Was Trolled By Teens on…

TikTok teens are using their social media voices and they're loud.
06.22.20
“This Is Part Of My History” Aunt Jemima’s…

After Quaker Oats announced their rebrand of the famous breakfast brand, Aunt Jemima's family is upset about this change.
06.22.20
Video Shows NYPD Cop Choking Black Man Weeks…

A Queens man is caught on camera in a graphic encounter with the police.
06.22.20
Close