CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Kelly Rowland Speaks Out, Says She Felt Paralyzed By Beyoncé Comparisons For A Decade

In an attempt to encourage “The Voice Australia” contestant Chris Sebastian, Kelly Rowland opened about what it felt like to spend “a whole decade” in Beyoncé’s shadow.

The revelation came after Sebastian confessed his concerns and fears of being overshadowed by his brother, pop singer Guy Sebastian.

“I know this feeling. Can you imagine what it’s like being in a group with Beyoncé?” she told Sebastian. “I would just torture myself in my head.”

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Rowland went on to share that she would lament over the tiniest of decisions in hopes of avoiding the Beyoncé comparisons.

“I would just torture myself in my head. Like, I can’t wear this dress because they’re going to say it’s like B. Or, I can’t have a song like that because it sounds too much like B. They’re gonna compare anyways,” said the 39-year-old singer.

The fear would haunt the “Motivation” singer for “a whole decade.”

“I would be lying if I said no, it’s never bothered me. That’s bull,” said Rowland. “There was a whole decade, if I am being completely honest, a decade, where it was like the elephant in the room. It was the thing that would constantly be on my shoulder.”

Since her time in Destiny’s Child, Rowland has been quite transparent in regard to some of her internal struggles and the lessons she’s learned during her journey. Earlier this month, she shared that there was a time in which she almost lost everything by trying to keep up with the Joneses.

“Even going through my own time where there was a lot of – no one will believe this and it’ll actually be the first time I talk about it – where I almost lost everything because I was so busy trying to keep up,” she said during an interview with Pastor Erwin McManus. “Whether it was the look, whether it was the wardrobe, whether it was the car, whether it was the place, whether it was the – you know what I mean? All that silliness.”

It’s always refreshing when people, as accomplished as Kelly, are willing to be real about their struggles.

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

SEE ALSO:

Bun B Shares Story About JAY-Z Giving Him The Boot From The Set of Beyoncé’s Video

 

Kelly Rowland Speaks Out, Says She Felt Paralyzed By Beyoncé Comparisons For A Decade  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Beyonce , kelly rowland

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Secoriea Turner’s Suspected Killer Charged With Murder As…

Julian Conley, 19, who is suspected of shooting at a car in Atlanta and killing an 8-year-old girl inside, was…
07.16.20
Judge Sends Black Teen To Juvenile Detention Center…

A 15-year-old Michigan teen was incarcerated after a judge ruled she violated her probation by not completing her online coursework.
07.15.20
The Wendy’s Where Rayshard Brooks Was Killed Has…

The Wendy's restaurant where Rayshard Brooks was killed by Atlanta Police officers has been demolished.
07.15.20
‘Get Your Knee Off Our Necks!’ National March…

The "Get Off Our Necks" Commitment March has been planned for Aug. 28 and is expected to include civil rights…
07.15.20
Black Family Calls Out Racist Letter From ‘Neighborhood’…

An Indiana couple speaks out.
07.14.20
Racist President Wears Mask Publicly After 132K Die…

Donald Trump, the racist President of the United States, finally work a mask in public yesterday (July 11). It happened…
07.13.20
Christian Cooper Won’t Cooperate In The Prosecution Of…

Christian Cooper says he feels bad for "Central Park Karen."
07.10.20
Amy Cooper AKA “Central Park Karen” Will Be…

Finally, Central Karen is finally going to be charged.
07.09.20
Study: Men Twice As Likely To Die From…

Men are being hit harder by COVID-19 than their female counterparts, according to a new study. “Women have a better…
07.08.20
Rickey Smiley Challenges Black Communities ‘To Get These…

Rickey Smiley directly challenged the Black community while delivering a passionate and at times emotional update about his daughter's condition…
07.08.20
Close