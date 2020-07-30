Wing-lovers rejoice! While National Wing Day may have passed, there’s still time to cash in on some of the limited time offers from the special day.

In honor of the national chicken wing holiday, Uber Eats and Off The Menu are getting together for some exclusive drops. Ten celebrities—including Snoop Dogg, Shaquille O’Neal, Anthony Anderson, Tyra Banks, and more—are sharing their favorite wing recipes with restaurants across 10 different cities throughout the United States. To get your hands on the limited time wings, you have to order from one of the participating restaurants’ Uber Eats menu between July 29th and August 2nd, while supplies last.

Luckily, there are over 100 restaurants participating in the action, so you’ve got a few different options to comb through (depending on where you live). Check out the Uber Eats app ASAP to try all of the wings in your area, and then, you can vote for your favorite recipe. The winning restaurant will have a donation to the Center For Policing Equity made in their name.

Are you gonna go for Anthony Anderson’s Sticky Garlicky Salt & Pepper Wings? Tyra’s “Smile With Your Wings,” served with a simmering sauce made with sriracha and maple syrup? Snoop Dogg’s “Get Tha Chip Chicken Wings,” which are fried to perfection with potato chips? Or Shaq’s signature Big Chicken Nashville Hot Wings?

Check out The Wing Showdown website for more details.

Off The Menu: Shaq, Snoop Dogg & More Celebs Share Their Secret Wing Recipes On Uber Eats was originally published on globalgrind.com

