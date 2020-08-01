Howard County Pregnant Woman Dead And Her Baby In Critical Condition

Friday night in Columbia a pregnant woman was killed and her baby remains in critical condition.

Howard County Police were called around 11 p.m. Friday to Dovecote Drive after a report of several shots fired.

They found 30-year-old Rabiah Ahmad who was staying at the house struck with one of the rounds. She was 28 weeks pregnant. Rabiah was taken to shock trauma where doctors were able to deliver her baby.

No one else in the home was injured. Police are looking into if someone in the house may have been a target.

Source: WMAR

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

