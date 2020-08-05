A 31-year-old Baltimore County man is facing charges after pointing a laser at a police helicopter in July.

It happened on July 26 around 12:30 a.m. in Essex. Police said Brandon Dunevant stood in front of his home on Earnhart Road and pointed a laser through the cockpit of a Baltimore County Police helicopter.

Officers flying the helicopter was able to locate Dunevant and he was quickly arrested.

If you don’t know, pointing a laser pointer at an aircraft is extremely hazardous to the flight crew and people on the ground. Pointing a laser pointer at an aircraft is a misdemeanor that carries a $2,500 fine or up to three years jail time.

Dunevant is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center without bail.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Man Charged After Pointing Laser At A Police Helicopter was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

