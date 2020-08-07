CLOSE
Sports
HomeSportsFootball

Washington Football Cut Running Back Derrius Guice After Domestic Violence Arrest

Washington Redskins v Carolina Panthers

Source: Jacob Kupferman / Getty

Washington Football Team cut running back Derrius Guice after he was arrested on Friday for domestic violence-related charges. The charges range from one count of strangulation (A felony), three counts of assault and battery, and one count of destruction of property. Guice turned himself to Loudon County authorities late Friday evening.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

The Washington Football Team Released a statement announces the release of Guice.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

On Thursday we learned of a potential domestic violence related incident involving RB Derrius Guice. We immediately alerted the National Football League and have continued to work with them during this process. We then met with Derrius to inform him that he was excused from all team activity pending a review of this matter. This afternoon we learned that there were multiple charges filed against Derrues. Upon review of the nature of these charges and following internal discussions, we gave decided to release Derrius immediately. 

Guice, a 2nd round pick from LSU has had an injury-plagued start to his career. He missed his rookie season after tearing his ACL in his first NFL game. Last season Guice tore his meniscus and missed 8 games only to return and suffer another knee injury which forced Washington to shut him down for the remainder of the 2019-20 season.

Washington Football Cut Running Back Derrius Guice After Domestic Violence Arrest  was originally published on woldcnews.com

The Washington Football Team

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Second Grader In Georgia Tests Positive For COVID-19…

This is exactly what parents were afraid of.
08.06.20
Florida Finesser Arrested For Buying Porsche With A…

Florida has proven itself to be one of the craziest places in the country for plenty of reasons, so just…
08.04.20
Sounds About White: Darren Wilson Will Not Be…

On Thursday (Jul 30), six years after the incident that resulted in the death of then18-year old Michael Brown sparked…
08.04.20
How Did National Watermelon Day Become A Thing?…

As the country settles in for yet another annual installment of National Watermelon Day, no one seems to know the…
08.03.20
Graphic Social Media Videos Claim To Show Georgia…

A riot broke out at Ware State Prison in Georgia and it was apparently documented by inmates who not only…
08.03.20
Tenant Charged With Brutally Killing Landlord Over Unpaid…

A landlord was decapitated by his tenant after a dispute between them over unpaid rent that came as the country…
08.03.20
Google’s Newest Feature Will Make It Easier To…

The search for Black-owned businesses to happily spend our Black dollars has gotten even easier.
08.03.20
Black Woman News Anchor Makes History As First…

Coronavirus vaccines are starting testing now...
08.03.20
Herman Cain, Former Presidential Candidate, Dies Of COVID-19…

Cain had been hospitalized since July 1 after he was diagnosed with COVID-19.
07.30.20
‘Umbrella Man’ Who Sparked Riot In George Floyd…

Months after a riot exploded in Minneapolis, police finally identified the man who incited violence during a peaceful protest demanding…
07.30.20
Close