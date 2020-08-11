Update: NW Baltimore Explosion; One More Body Found

The explosion in NW Baltimore was so big it was being covered by news stations nationally. Meanwhile here in Baltimore fire fighters and first responders, from the county and the city are still on the scene searching through rubble and debris looking for survivors.

Well, while crews worked throughout the night, Baltimore City fire officials said Tuesday that crews combing the rubble at 1 a.m. found a man’s body.

Fire officials said seven people were rescued from the scene Monday — five were in critical condition Tuesday, and fire officials were waiting to determine the status of the other two people.

Source: WbalTV11

Also On Magic 95.9: