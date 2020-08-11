CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Update: NW Baltimore Explosion; One More Body Found

The explosion in NW Baltimore was so big it was being covered by news stations nationally. Meanwhile here in Baltimore fire fighters and first responders, from the county and the city are still on the scene searching through rubble and debris looking for survivors.

Well, while crews worked throughout the night, Baltimore City fire officials said Tuesday that crews combing the rubble at 1 a.m. found a man’s body.

Fire officials said seven people were rescued from the scene Monday — five were in critical condition Tuesday, and fire officials were waiting to determine the status of the other two people.

 

Source: WbalTV11

 

baltimore , BGE , Community , Explosion , Fire Fighters , first responders , gas leak

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Breast Exam
Human Testing For Coronavirus Is Happening In Baltimore

Coming up with a vaccine has been talked about quite a lot when it comes to dealing with the covid-19…
08.11.20
Home Explosion
Update: NW Baltimore Explosion; One More Body Found

The explosion in NW Baltimore was so big it was being covered by news stations nationally. Meanwhile here in Baltimore…
08.11.20
Calls Grow Louder ‘Requiring’ Biden To Pick A…

Calls for Joe Biden to select a Black woman to be his vice-presidential running mate were being amplified as the…
08.11.20
Stephanie Mills Says Nick Cannon And Kanye West…

The iconic singer expresses her feelings on Instagram.
08.11.20
Second Grader In Georgia Tests Positive For COVID-19…

This is exactly what parents were afraid of.
08.06.20
Florida Finesser Arrested For Buying Porsche With A…

Florida has proven itself to be one of the craziest places in the country for plenty of reasons, so just…
08.04.20
Sounds About White: Darren Wilson Will Not Be…

On Thursday (Jul 30), six years after the incident that resulted in the death of then18-year old Michael Brown sparked…
08.04.20
How Did National Watermelon Day Become A Thing?…

As the country settles in for yet another annual installment of National Watermelon Day, no one seems to know the…
08.03.20
Graphic Social Media Videos Claim To Show Georgia…

A riot broke out at Ware State Prison in Georgia and it was apparently documented by inmates who not only…
08.03.20
Tenant Charged With Brutally Killing Landlord Over Unpaid…

A landlord was decapitated by his tenant after a dispute between them over unpaid rent that came as the country…
08.03.20
Close