Keyshia Cole Confirms 2Pac Wanted To Leave Death Row Records [Video]

Another Joprah moment.

Tupac Shakur

photo : WENN

While we have been afforded several documentaries and a biopic film it seems we have yet to get the entire 2Pac story. One west coast songstress has just added another curve ball regarding his plans.

As spotted on Hype Beast Keyshia Cole was a recent guest on The Fat Joe Show. While the two discussed a variety of topics it was her recanting her experiences with Death Row Records while 2Pac was still alive that left people wanting more. According to her she did know the “All Eyez On Me” rapper personally and traveled with him on the day he was murdered in Las Vegas.

Cole alleges that Shakur regularly confided in her and even revealed to her his plans to live the infamous record company. “He wanted to sign me to Quincy [Jones] when he was with Kidada, Quincy’s daughter, and he was gonna leave Death Row and go to sign with Quincy. He wanted me to go over there because he said that Death Row was not the place for kids,” she said. ”[I was] 15. He died when I was 16. Right when my birthday was coming around, I just remember getting earrings in the mail from Death Row Records but Suge, of course, was already in jail.”

The “I Remember” singer went on to add more detail to the behind the scenes. “My mom literally came and got us from Suge’s house because everybody got shot that night. My brother and [Pac] used to rap together in The Outlawz. We all drove to Vegas from LA. Pac was in the car with Kidada. Suge was in they car. My brother was in they car. We was in our car. We were kids though. He just didn’t like that, you know what I mean? It was just, like, a lot of drama around that time.”

You can watch the clip below.

Photo: Chris Connor / WENN

Keyshia Cole Confirms 2Pac Wanted To Leave Death Row Records [Video]

2pac , Keyshia Cole

