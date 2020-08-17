CLOSE
The Democratic National Convention Kicks Off Tonight; Who’s Speaking?

The Democratic National Convention starts tonight and will be held mostly virtually due to the pandemic.

Here is who can expect to see and hear from during the event which runs from August 17th through August 20th, 2020.

The event’s themes this year are “We the People,” “Leadership Matters,” “A More Perfect Union” and “America’s Promise.” The primary theme is “Uniting America.”

Here’s The Lineup:

Monday, Aug. 17: Former first lady Michelle Obama, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Rep. Jim Clyburn, Convention Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, Rep. Gwen Moore, former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, Sen. Doug Jones and Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

Tuesday, Aug. 18: Former Acting US Attorney General Sally Yates, Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, former Secretary of State John Kerry, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, Georgia Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, former President Bill Clinton and former second lady Dr. Jill Biden.

Wednesday, Aug. 19: Former President Barack Obama, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords.

Thursday, Aug. 20: Former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Cory Booker, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Mayor of Atlanta Keisha Lance Bottoms, Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Sen. Tammy Duckworth, Sen. Chris Coons, Sen. Kamala Harris and the Biden family.

Source: CNet

 

