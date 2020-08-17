CLOSE
Tribute For John Lewis Planned For The Democratic National Convention

The Democratic National Convention event will be held virtually this year due to covid-19 pandemic and is set to host a list of notable speakers all in support of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ run for the White House.

Also set to happen during the Democratic National Convention is a tribute to honor the late great Civil Rights Icon, Congressman John Lewis.

Organizers have not announced which of the convention’s four days the tribute will be aired or any details about who will be participating. The special recognition is likely to occur during “prime time programming” between the hours of 9 p.m. and 11 p.m.

The Democratic National Convention will begin on August 17th, 2020 and will go through August 20th, 2020.

Source: AJC

