CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Barack Obama Hater Tavis Smiley Ordered To Pay PBS $2.6M For Being A Creep, Allegedly

Initially, the jury awarded PBS $1.5 million, which also included the costs and underwriting revenue for the last two seasons of Smiley's now-defunct talk show.

Tavis Smiley Ordered To Pay Back PBS $2.6 Million For Being A Creep

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

Karma has a beautiful way of always checking you, case in point meet Tavis Smiley, who now has to pay back his former employer, the Public Broadcasting Service, a smooth $2.6 million a judge ordered.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

Smiley (55) once claimed that Black people “lost ground” while under the leadership of our Forever President, Barack Obama set. Little did we know at the time the high and might TV host was on the job abusing his power and using his position to sleep with multiple subordinates and guests. Back in March, a Washington D.C. jury ruled that Smiley did breach the moral clause in his contract following a 3-week trial that saw depositions from six women who accused him of being a creep.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Initially, the jury awarded PBS $1.5 million, which also included the costs and underwriting revenue for the last two seasons of Smiley’s now-defunct talk show. Following the trial, the network said aht aht aht and argued that Smiley should also be entitled to additional damages under the morals clause and won.

Per the New York Post:

“Judge Yvonne Williams agreed, issuing a ruling on Aug. 5 awarding PBS $2.6 million. That includes $1.9 million in liquidated damages — the amount paid by PBS to Smiley’s company, TS Media, for the show’s last two seasons. The judge also awarded PBS an additional $702,898 that corporate underwriters had paid to Smiley’s company for those seasons.”

Smiley tried to get the jury award reduced, but the judge also denied that request.

Smiley’s show was suspended back in December 2017 following an investigation from an outside firm looking into the allegations of sexual misconduct levied against the TV host. Smiley unsuccessfully sued PBS in February 2018, PBS countered with its own lawsuit with a jury ruling against Smiley’s claim that the network violated his contract by shelving his show.

Somewhere No Drama Obama is sitting back reading this news, probably chuckling.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Photo: Earl Gibson III / Getty

Barack Obama Hater Tavis Smiley Ordered To Pay PBS $2.6M For Being A Creep, Allegedly  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Tavis Smiley

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Barack Obama Hater Tavis Smiley Ordered To Pay…

Karma has a beautiful way of always checking you, case in point meet Tavis Smiley, who now has to pay…
08.19.20
Cuba Gooding Jr. Accused Of Rape In New…

A woman accuses the Oscar-winning actor of a traumatic night.
08.19.20
Justice For Kevil Wingo: Video Shows Inmate Denied…

Medical staff ignores an inmate after he complains about his stomach and a ulcer for hours.
08.19.20
Obama Addresses Nation On Deadline Date For Combat Troops To Leave Iraq
Obama Releases His 2020 Summer Playlist

Obama is known for being our former President, making history as the first African American to hold the position, also…
08.18.20
‘It Is What It Is’: Michelle Obama Blasts…

Four years after Melania Trump plagiarized Michelle Obama, the former first lady borrowed some of Donald Trump's own words to…
08.18.20
George Floyd’s Family Addresses DNC To Remember Victims…

Members of George Floyd's family delivered an unexpected address during the opening night of the Democratic National Convention in an…
08.18.20
Trump’s Tap-Dancing Coontastic Duo Diamond & Silk Claim…

In a new book from the insufferable two, the former Fox Nation show hosts say that the network took aim…
08.18.20
Removed Mailboxes Are Latest Concern Ahead Of House…

Democratic legislators fight for a fair 2020 election.
08.18.20
Obama Accepts Nomination On Final Day Of Democratic National Convention
Tribute For John Lewis Planned For The Democratic…

The Democratic National Convention event will be held virtually this year due to covid-19 pandemic and is set to host…
08.17.20
Democratic National Convention: Day 1
The DNC Kicks Off Tonight; Who’s Speaking?

The Democratic National Convention starts tonight and will be held mostly virtually due to the pandemic. Here is who can…
08.17.20
Close