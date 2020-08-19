CLOSE
Lion's Den
HomeLion's Den

Derogatory Clothing Mentioning Kamala Harris Gets removed from Amazon

Amazon removes clothing from its online marketplace. One of its sellers, The Oxygen Bandit, was selling apparel with derogatory slang terms referring to Kamala Harris. The company listed clothing such as t-shirts, tank tops, hoodies and sweatshirts and used a similar image to the logo used by the Joe Biden campaign’s logo. The apparel also had printed on the clothing the phrase Joe and The Hoe, Referring to Kamala Harris with the disrespectful slur.

The Oxygen Bandit products.

The Oxygen Bandit Products Screenshot

An Amazon spokesperson told USA TODAY “All sellers must follow our selling guidelines and those who do not will be subject to action including potential removal of their account. We are working to remove these products,”

Source: USAToday

 

amazon , apparel line , clothing , Interesting Headlines , Joe Biden , kamala harris , marketplace , online store , Ryan Da Lion , Slurs , The Lion's Den , the oxygen bandit , USA Today

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Obama Addresses Nation On Deadline Date For Combat Troops To Leave Iraq
Obama Releases His 2020 Summer Playlist

Obama is known for being our former President, making history as the first African American to hold the position, also…
08.18.20
‘It Is What It Is’: Michelle Obama Blasts…

Four years after Melania Trump plagiarized Michelle Obama, the former first lady borrowed some of Donald Trump's own words to…
08.18.20
George Floyd’s Family Addresses DNC To Remember Victims…

Members of George Floyd's family delivered an unexpected address during the opening night of the Democratic National Convention in an…
08.18.20
Trump’s Tap-Dancing Coontastic Duo Diamond & Silk Claim…

In a new book from the insufferable two, the former Fox Nation show hosts say that the network took aim…
08.18.20
Removed Mailboxes Are Latest Concern Ahead Of House…

Democratic legislators fight for a fair 2020 election.
08.18.20
Obama Accepts Nomination On Final Day Of Democratic National Convention
Tribute For John Lewis Planned For The Democratic…

The Democratic National Convention event will be held virtually this year due to covid-19 pandemic and is set to host…
08.17.20
Democratic National Convention: Day 1
The DNC Kicks Off Tonight; Who’s Speaking?

The Democratic National Convention starts tonight and will be held mostly virtually due to the pandemic. Here is who can…
08.17.20
How Did Robert Trump Die? Coronavirus Speculation Runs…

Details about Robert Trump's cause of death did not include how he died, giving way to speculation as the nation…
08.17.20
This ‘Racist’ Jingle Is Being Replaced By A…

The rap legend announces it in a video.
08.17.20
Billie Holiday
Maryland’s Women Of The Century; Who’s On The…

The United States of America is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment. which granted women the right to…
08.14.20
Close