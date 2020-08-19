Derogatory Clothing Mentioning Kamala Harris Gets removed from Amazon

Amazon removes clothing from its online marketplace. One of its sellers, The Oxygen Bandit, was selling apparel with derogatory slang terms referring to Kamala Harris. The company listed clothing such as t-shirts, tank tops, hoodies and sweatshirts and used a similar image to the logo used by the Joe Biden campaign’s logo. The apparel also had printed on the clothing the phrase Joe and The Hoe, Referring to Kamala Harris with the disrespectful slur.

The Oxygen Bandit Products Screenshot

An Amazon spokesperson told USA TODAY “All sellers must follow our selling guidelines and those who do not will be subject to action including potential removal of their account. We are working to remove these products,”

Source: USAToday

