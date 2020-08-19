CLOSE
A List Of Baltimore Venues Fined For Covid-19 Related Violations

Since the pandemic hit, there has been various levels of restrictions put on businesses to try limit large crowds and to contain the spread of the covid-19 virus. Unfortunately for certain businesses that rely on patronage from people being present in there buildings such as bars restaurants continue to find it difficult to support their business with limited foot traffic.

Well there are some businesses that decide to push the envelope to I guess maximize the opportunities to generate as much money as possible but in turn ended up violating some of the guidelines laid out by the city officials. Those violations have led to these businesses either being fined or shutdown.

The liquor board has not fined any one establishment more than $200.

The List:

Abbey Burger Bistro in Fells Point

Angie’s Seafood

Charro Negro Bar & Grill

El Rincon Troncaleño

Euphoria Night Club

Kislings Tavern

Lust Entertainment

O’Donnell’s Pub & Grille

Restaurante El Salvador

Yemen & Gulf Restaurant

Source: Baltimore Sun

