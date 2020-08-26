Barnes And Nobles At Inner Harbor Is Closing

The long time figure seen at the Power Plant part of the Inner Harbor will be closing for good. The Barnes and Nobles is one of the most popular and unique book stores in the United States and has been a staple and attraction for many with its location at the Inner Harbor. Unfortunately the covid-19 crisis has created a ton of challenges for establishments like this and the company has decided to close the iconic location.

The company said in a statement.“We have been honored to serve customers from The Power Plant bookstore since it opened in 1998 and appreciate their loyalty and support. We also thank the wonderful booksellers who worked at this store and will seek to transfer as many as is possible to one of our other Baltimore-area stores,”

They said while it has been a privilege to run it as “one of the most distinctive bookstores of the United States,” those very attributes made it “extraordinarily expensive” to run and maintain.

Because of this, they are closing the location to focus resources on improving other bookstores in the area and around the country, as well as invest in new stores — one of which is now in Rockville, Maryland.

Source: Baltimore Sun

