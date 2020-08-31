CLOSE
Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & EntertainmentTelevision

‘Fresh Prince Of Bel Air’ Reunion Special Headed To HBO Max

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Source: NBC / Getty

Will Smith and the cast of the 1990s sitcom Fresh Prince of Bel-Air are gearing up for a reunion special.

Scheduled to air this fall, the cast is reuniting to celebrate the show’s 30th anniversary. Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid and Alfonso Ribeiro will all appear, including series regular DJ Jazzy Jeff.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

This comes on the heels of a Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot. This new series will take a dramatic return based on Morgan Cooper’s viral Bel-Air trailer.

HBO Max is also planning a reunion for the cast of Friends and The West Wing.

Source: Variety

See Also: ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ 2020 Reboot Is On The Way

Bel-Air Summer Hoops Collection [Detailed Photos]

11 photos Launch gallery

Bel-Air Summer Hoops Collection [Detailed Photos]

Continue reading Bel-Air Summer Hoops Collection [Detailed Photos]

Bel-Air Summer Hoops Collection [Detailed Photos]

‘Fresh Prince Of Bel Air’ Reunion Special Headed To HBO Max  was originally published on 92q.com

Fresh Prince of Bel Air

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Breonna Taylor Documentary Sets A Premiere Date On…

Her mother, boyfriend and witnesses are set to be interviewed.
09.01.20
Lovecraft County Exposes The History of “Sundown Towns”

According to Wikipedia, Sundown towns, also known as sunset towns, gray towns, or sundowner towns, are all-white cities or neighborhoods in the United…
09.01.20
Video Shows Racist Woman Calling Cops On Black…

The victims recount the Los Angeles incident.
09.01.20
‘NY Post’ Dragged For Sympathetic Coverage of Kenosha…

On Wednesday (Aug 26) just one day after the 17-year old gunman opened fire on a crowd of peaceful protestors…
08.31.20
Trump-Loving Vigilante Kyle Rittenhouse Looking At Life In…

17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse could spend the rest of his life in jail following the shooting incident that saw 2 Jacob…
08.31.20
Emmett Till Movie In Development 65 Years After…

The film will also follow Mamie Till Mobley and her fight for justice for her son.
08.31.20
Michelle Obama Explains How White People ‘Didn’t Even…

The author and public speaker gives multiple accounts.
08.31.20
Black National Convention Will Put Forth Political Agenda…

Actors, activists and organizers will join the Friday event.
08.31.20
Jacob Blake’s Dad Says Speaking To Joe Biden…

Mr. Blake says he spoke to Biden and Harris for a full hour and felt comforted afterwards as President Obama's…
08.31.20
White Man In Blackface Rolled Up To DC…

In case any of you white people have yet to get the memo, Blackface is forever a no go. Nevertheless,…
08.31.20
Close