Netflix Signs Writer Mara Brock Akill To Multi Year Deal.

The woman behind TV shows like Girlfriends, Being Mary Jane and The Game, is now bringing her talents to Netflix. They announced that Mara Brock Akil will create scripted and other original content in a multi-year agreement.

Akil sain in a statement. “It is a dream to partner with the force of Netflix, for we have the same goals telling human stories for a global audience,” “I’m excited to have a home that allows me the creative freedom and support to do what I do best paint portraits and murals of women, Black people and anyone else whose story is missing from this golden age of television.”

Akil, has written and produced over 400 episodes of TV, shows from Moesha to The Jamie Foxx Show. She and her husband, Salim Akil, also wrote and produced the film, Sparkle, along with TV shows Black Lightning and Love Is.

Source: Essence

