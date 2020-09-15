CLOSE
Sybil Wilkes
WATCH: What You Need To Know — September 15, 2020: We Shall Overcome — Calling All Black Men — Georgia Sheriff’s Deputy Fired

1. We Shall Overcome: Black Voter Suppression in 2020

2. Calling All Black Men! The Presidential Campaigns Want YOU!

 3. Coronavirus Update: Democrats Launch Enhanced Online Voting Portal Amid Pandemic

4. Georgia Sheriff’s Deputy Fired For Beating Black Passenger During Traffic Stop

5. A Second Stimulus Check Could Be Coming, Can Minority Communities Wait?

Close