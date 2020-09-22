CLOSE
Da Brat Opens Up About Dating Allen Iverson & Beating Up A Woman Over Him

Da Brat is opening up about her past and sharing some deep life details.

In the most episode of Kandi Burruss’s Speak On It, the Chicago rapper got candid about exploring her sexuality and her relationships.  She discussed her current relationship with businesswoman Jesseca Dupart and the decision to come out publically as bisexual.

While discussing past relationships, she opened up about dating former NBA player Allen Iverson in the past.

In the viral clip, she shared how close they were detailing times when they traveled aboard together and met each other’s families.  She mentioned that she really loved being domesticated for him by cooking and cleaning and in return, he spoiled her.  Though things between them were good, the rapper recalled fighting other women because of his basketball player ways.

“The last straw, I think we were sitting outside the hotel, in the hallway,” she says. “And this half-naked b***h, walks up the hallway talking about she looking for him. I’m sitting there with him. I’m like, ‘B***h, I know you see me sitting here with this [n-word]. You still gon say you looking for him?’ I must have molly whopped that b***h down the hallway.”

She says after the altercation, she decided to fall back from the relationship.  Watch the full interview between the two!

Da Brat Opens Up About Dating Allen Iverson & Beating Up A Woman Over Him  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Close