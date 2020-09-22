CLOSE
Vivica A. Fox Clears Up That She Recently Tested Negative For COVID-19

Vivica A. Fox shared with her Instagram that she’s COVID-19 negative.

Just this past weekend, Fox missed the 72nd Emmy Award Show telecast due to testing positive for coronavirus from what she says was a self-administered test.

“On Friday I took a self-administered COVID-19 test following strict safety guidelines prior to the big event,” Fox said in a statement to Deadline. “As many of you are aware, those results came back positive. Two days ago I took another COVID-19 test, this one administered by a medical professional, and I am thrilled to announce that my results came back negative! I am feeling great and I want to thank everyone for their show of love and support.”

Vivica A. Fox Clears Up That She Recently Tested Negative For COVID-19  was originally published on getuperica.com

Close