CLOSE
National
HomeNational

One Officer Indicted In Connection With Breonna Taylor’s Murder

Breonna Taylor

Source: Courier Journal / Handout

A grand jury has decided to indict 1 officer involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor, more than six months after the EMT was shot to death by Lousiville police officers in her home. The case has sparked global attention as numerous calls have been made to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron to charge the officers.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

Officer Brett Hankinson, who was dismissed by the Louisville Police Department earlier this year, was indicted on three counts of 1st degree wanton endangerment. Bond has been set at $15,000 full cash and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

If convicted, Hankinson faces up to 5 years in prison.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

This is a developing story.

RELATED: Louisville Police Preparing As If Cops Won’t Be Charged For Killing Breonna Taylor

RELATED: Attorney Ben Crump Explains The $12M Settlement To Breonna Taylor’s Family [WATCH]

RELATED: Breonna Taylor’s Family To Receive $12M Settlement From City Of Louisville

One Officer Indicted In Connection With Breonna Taylor’s Murder  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Breonna Taylor

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
One Officer Indicted In Connection With Breonna Taylor’s…

The announcement comes more than six months after Taylor's death.
09.23.20
Louisville Police Preparing As If Cops Won’t Be…

The Louisville Metro Police Department has declared a state of emergency "in anticipation of Attorney General Daniel Cameron's announcement in…
09.22.20
National Voter Registration Day: How To Prepare For…

National Voting Registration Day falls exactly 42 days away from Election Day. Here are step-by-step instructions to help you properly…
09.22.20
Trump Supporting Convoy Rolls Through North Carolina Yelling…

It's amazing that Trump supporters will overlook a tanking economy, 200,000 dead Americans (and counting) from a deadly pandemic that…
09.22.20
‘Racist Bigot’ Trump Supporter Who Killed BLM Protester…

Jake Gardner, the white, Trump-supporting bar owner who killed Black Lives Matter protester James Scurlock in Nebraska, has been found…
09.22.20
CDC: The Majority of Children That Have Died…

The Centers for Disease Control has released information from a new study that can be startling for minority families.  The…
09.21.20
5 Black Women To Consider For Next Supreme…

One of these legal scholars could change the make-up of the country's highest court.
09.21.20
Who Will Be The Next Supreme Court Nominee?…

The winner of the 2020 presidential election will be able to tip the scales of the Supreme Court, making November…
09.21.20
Examining Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Complicated Legacy On…

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death drew attention to her decades-long career on the bench that had its ups…
09.21.20
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dead At…

Ginsburg served 27 years in the nation's highest court and was a champion for gender equality. 
09.18.20
Close