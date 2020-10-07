CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Joe Biden Campaign Rolls Out Michelle Obama Video, Calls Trump “Racist”

"What the president is doing is once again patently false, it’s morally wrong, and yes, it is racist," Obama says of Trump.

Democrats Hold Unprecedented Virtual Convention From Milwaukee

Source: Handout / Getty

As the presidential election sits just 27 days out, the campaigns for President Donald Trump and his Democratic Party rival Joe Biden are entering a relentless push to the home stretch. Biden’s team rolled out a new video featuring Former First Lady Michelle Obama, where she framed some of the actions from Trump as racist.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

In a 24-minute video, Obama offers her reasonings on why Americans should cast their ballot for Biden, citing Trump’s record on race relations, drumming up fear in his base, and ignoring the truths regarding white privilege.

“Think about it. You’ve worked hard all your life, and for too long, you’ve watched the rich get richer. You’ve seen your beloved towns shattered by joblessness, and it’s frustrating to hear some folks say that you’ve been the beneficiary of privilege, that the color of your skin gives you a head start,” Obama says at one point.

She adds, “Right now, the president and his allies are trying to tap into that frustration and distract from his breathtaking failures by giving folks someone to blame other than them. They’re stoking fears about Black and brown Americans, lying about how minorities will destroy the suburbs, whipping up violence and intimidation.”

Obama concludes this portion of the video by saying, “What the president is doing is once again patently false, it’s morally wrong, and yes, it is racist.”

With the suspicion rising that outside forces are looking to rig the election in favor of Trump, Obama made a reference to conspiracy theorists groups. The jab was well-timed considering the QAnon conspiracy theory no longer has access to one of its tools to spread propaganda after being banned from Facebook’s platform.

Watch Michelle Obama’s appeal to voters in support of Joe Biden below.

Photo: Getty

Joe Biden Campaign Rolls Out Michelle Obama Video, Calls Trump “Racist”  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Ex-Cop Charged With George Floyd’s Murder Freed From…

Derek Chauvin was released from a maximum security facility after posting a $1 million bond
10.08.20
We Won’t Be Defined by a Painful Past…

One problem I know we can solve? Our representation in medical research. Black Americans and Latinos make up 30% of…
10.08.20
Trump Further Emboldens His Base After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Those who plan to vote for four more years of his antics have only grown louder and reinvigorated, especially on…
10.07.20
Coach Ron Rivera Opens Up About His Cancer…

"When you go through something like this, you need a support system. When you have the right type of people…
10.07.20
New Poll Confirms Black Voters Want Trump Out,…

With the election a month out, the high stakes presidential election will hinge on messaging and campaign policy talking points…
10.07.20
As Pence-Harris Debate Looms, So Does Uncertainty

With Trump's recent coronavirus scare, the debate schedule ahead of November's vote has the potential to change drastically.
10.06.20
New Biden Campaign ‘Get Out The Vote’ Ads…

Ludacris, Jeezy, Monica and Jermaine Dupri will appear in the 60-second spots scheduled to air in several battleground states.
10.06.20
Trump’s Lying Personal Physician And Dr. Umar Johnson…

As if the situation surrounding Donald Trump's case of the coronavirus couldn't get any less predictable, it turns out that…
10.05.20
The Black Ballot: Breaking Down The Political Power…

NewsOne's ongoing conversation about the intersection of politics and race joins the necessary discussion about Black Woman Power and the…
10.03.20
‘World Smile Day’ Trends On Twitter As Trump…

World Smile Day just happens to have fallen on the same day that Donald Trump tweeted that he and his…
10.02.20
Close