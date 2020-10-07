CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

QAnon Banned Across The Board From Using Facebook & Instagram

The social media giant announced the measure on Tuesday (Oct. 6) via a blog post.

Pro-Trump Rally Held On New York's Staten Island

Source: Stephanie Keith / Getty

Facebook has once more announced measures to block and ban groups using its platforms to incite violence, this time pointing its efforts towards the QAnon conspiracy theory. All pages, groups, and profiles connected to QAnon are effectively bammed from using both Instagram and Facebook according to the new rule.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

By way of a Tuesday (Oct. 6) blog post, the social media giant expressed their direct aims in mobilizing its Dangerous Organizations Operations team instead of simply relying on user reports to highlight misuse on the platforms.

From FB.com:

Starting today, we will remove any Facebook Pages, Groups and Instagram accounts representing QAnon, even if they contain no violent content. This is an update from the initial policy in August that removed Pages, Groups and Instagram accounts associated with QAnon when they discussed potential violence while imposing a series of restrictions to limit the reach of other Pages, Groups and Instagram accounts associated with the movement. Pages, Groups and Instagram accounts that represent an identified Militarized Social Movement are already prohibited. And we will continue to disable the profiles of admins who manage Pages and Groups removed for violating this policy, as we began doing in August.

The renewed effort has, thus far, taken down around 1,500 pages, profiles, and groups across the two social media platforms. Across social media, many are noting that Facebook’s new tactic has removed some pages but a response to the measure from QAnon supporters has not been seen as of Wednesday morning (Oct. 7).

QAnon is described as a conspiracy theory alleging that a group of Satanist pedophiles is conspiring against President Donald Trump, similarly to Pizzagate. Supporters of the theory believe Trump is aiming efforts to take out the group in an event known as “The Storm.”

Photo: Getty

QAnon Banned Across The Board From Using Facebook & Instagram  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Ex-Cop Charged With George Floyd’s Murder Freed From…

Derek Chauvin was released from a maximum security facility after posting a $1 million bond
10.08.20
We Won’t Be Defined by a Painful Past…

One problem I know we can solve? Our representation in medical research. Black Americans and Latinos make up 30% of…
10.08.20
Trump Further Emboldens His Base After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Those who plan to vote for four more years of his antics have only grown louder and reinvigorated, especially on…
10.07.20
Coach Ron Rivera Opens Up About His Cancer…

"When you go through something like this, you need a support system. When you have the right type of people…
10.07.20
New Poll Confirms Black Voters Want Trump Out,…

With the election a month out, the high stakes presidential election will hinge on messaging and campaign policy talking points…
10.07.20
As Pence-Harris Debate Looms, So Does Uncertainty

With Trump's recent coronavirus scare, the debate schedule ahead of November's vote has the potential to change drastically.
10.06.20
New Biden Campaign ‘Get Out The Vote’ Ads…

Ludacris, Jeezy, Monica and Jermaine Dupri will appear in the 60-second spots scheduled to air in several battleground states.
10.06.20
Trump’s Lying Personal Physician And Dr. Umar Johnson…

As if the situation surrounding Donald Trump's case of the coronavirus couldn't get any less predictable, it turns out that…
10.05.20
The Black Ballot: Breaking Down The Political Power…

NewsOne's ongoing conversation about the intersection of politics and race joins the necessary discussion about Black Woman Power and the…
10.03.20
‘World Smile Day’ Trends On Twitter As Trump…

World Smile Day just happens to have fallen on the same day that Donald Trump tweeted that he and his…
10.02.20
Close