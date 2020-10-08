CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Issa Voice: Morgan Freeman Details How He Landed On ‘Savage Mode 2’

The only explanation of snitching you'll ever need in your life.

Savage Mode 2 Official Album Release

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

One of the most anticipated releases of the year over-delivered thanks to an unexpected guest. Fans now have a more holistic view of how Savage Mode II came together, thanks to Morgan Freeman.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

As the Hip-Hop community continues to enjoy 21 Savage and Metro Boomin’s joint effort , the staff at GQ dug a little bit deeper to get the story behind the magic.

While there are several nuggets in the feature, one thing is clear that the “A Lot” rapper contributed far more than the lyrics. According to his team, it was his idea for the creative direction. ”

Savage had the idea for the Pen & Pixel-style cover,” said his photographer, John Canon. “He listens to old Hot Boys and stuff like that.”

Canon would go on to give further insight into the unique cover. “[Most details] were inspired by the Pen & Pixel style, but [I added] the engraving on the dagger, the six bullet holes represent the six times that he was shot. I felt like that was something powerful, and I felt like the engravings were things that really mean something to him”.

The narration from Hollywood legend Morgan Freeman was also something the Big 4 L curated as the Shawshank Redemption actor was provided scripts with no room for improvisation.

“I read the copy and was like wow, there’s some wisdom in here,” Freeman recalled. “I think this is the way I think. It’s basically saying don’t suffer fools and when you want something go for that,” the veteran thespian said, adding , “If [Savage’s music] is a young people thing, then this is stuff they need to be aware of. So it’s a good thing to do.”

Video for “Running” below in case you missed it.

Photo: Getty

Issa Voice: Morgan Freeman Details How He Landed On ‘Savage Mode 2’  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Wisconsin Cop Won’t Face Charges In Mall Shooting…

Officer Joseph Mensah, who has shot and killed two others before Alvin Cole, was recommended to be fired by an…
10.09.20
New Poll Heaves Blame On Democrats & Trump…

With talks of a new stimulus bill eradicated from the conversation, a new poll heaves almost equal blame on President…
10.09.20
Unprecedented Or Unpresidential? Trump Says He Won’t Participate…

"I'm not going to waste my time on a virtual debate," Trump said during a Thursday phone interview on Fox…
10.09.20
Ex-Cop Charged With George Floyd’s Murder Freed From…

Derek Chauvin was released from a maximum security facility after posting a $1 million bond
10.08.20
We Won’t Be Defined by a Painful Past…

One problem I know we can solve? Our representation in medical research. Black Americans and Latinos make up 30% of…
10.08.20
Trump Further Emboldens His Base After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Those who plan to vote for four more years of his antics have only grown louder and reinvigorated, especially on…
10.07.20
Coach Ron Rivera Opens Up About His Cancer…

"When you go through something like this, you need a support system. When you have the right type of people…
10.07.20
New Poll Confirms Black Voters Want Trump Out,…

With the election a month out, the high stakes presidential election will hinge on messaging and campaign policy talking points…
10.07.20
As Pence-Harris Debate Looms, So Does Uncertainty

With Trump's recent coronavirus scare, the debate schedule ahead of November's vote has the potential to change drastically.
10.06.20
New Biden Campaign ‘Get Out The Vote’ Ads…

Ludacris, Jeezy, Monica and Jermaine Dupri will appear in the 60-second spots scheduled to air in several battleground states.
10.06.20
Close