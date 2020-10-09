CLOSE
Baltimore Teacher Wins Maryland Teacher Of The Year

A Big congratulation goes out to Wyatt Oroke who is a 7th and 8th grade English teacher at City Springs Elementary/Middle School, on East Pratt Street and now also Maryland’s Teacher of the Year for 2020-2021.

Mr. Oroke, who is also known as “Mr. O,” was chosen from seven finalists from Maryland’s 24 public school systems. The finalists were judged on teaching philosophy and results, community involvement, knowledge of general education issues, and abilities in raising student achievement, according to the state education department.

Mr. Oroke also has roles outside of the classroom as the City Springs, girls volleyball coach, boys’ basketball coach, and the middle school team leader.

The Maryland Teacher of the Year will get cash awards, technology equipment, national conference and meeting opportunities, and a 2021 Kia Niro, donated by the Maryland Automobile Dealers Association.

The Teacher of the Year will also be honored in a White House ceremony in 2021.

