CLOSE
News
HomeNewsNational

Protests Break Out In Philadelphia After Police Shooting Of Another Black Man

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

Police reform has been a steady subject for protesters recently and it follows the same pattern for those protesting in Philadelphia after what happened yesterday afternoon in Cobb Creek, a predominantly Black neighborhood in west Philadelphia.

Officers encountered the man, later identified as Wallace, who was allegedly holding a knife, Officers ordered Wallace to drop the knife, but he instead “advanced towards” them. Both officers then fired “several times,” Wallace was hit in the shoulder and chest. One of the officers then put him in a police vehicle and drove him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. 

Source: NPR

black men , cobb creek , Hospital , Interesting Headlines , mayor , Philadelphia , Philadelphia Police , Philadelphia Police Department , police , Police brutality , police chief , Police Reform , police shooting , Protesters , walter wallace jr , west philly

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
One Vote
Latest
George Floyd Protest in Philadelphia
Protests Break Out In Philadelphia After Police Shooting…

Police reform has been a steady subject for protesters recently and it follows the same pattern for those protesting in…
10.27.20
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.27.20
Civil Rights Leaders Shake Their Heads At Amy…

Civil rights leaders were left to shake their heads while bracing for the consequences of Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Curt…
10.27.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
10.26.20
The Oprah Effect: Mogul To Rally Voters With…

Oprah Winfrey will be hosting a series of virtual town hall events in various battleground states that are expected to…
10.26.20
It Sure Seems Like Black Folks Are Fueling…

One of the main things missing from the overall electoral equation four years ago has seemingly fueled the 2020 early…
10.26.20
Alicia Garza Says FBI Foiled Plot By Suspected…

Alicia Garza says she was notified by the FBI about a possible violent plot by white supremacists targeting her.
10.26.20
Kristen Welker Wins Final Presidential Debate As Moderator…

Kristen Welker emerged as the real winner of the final presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump as the moderator…
10.23.20
7 items
Got Eem! Obama Skewers Trump In First 2020…

President Barack Obama called out Donald Trump while making his case in favor of Joe Biden's candidacy in his first…
10.26.20
Rush Limbaugh’s Most Racist Quotes: A Timeline Of…

Rush Limbaugh has been a lightning rod for controversy, and racism, over his career that spans nearly five decades.
10.20.20
Close