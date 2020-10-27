Protests Break Out In Philadelphia After Police Shooting Of Another Black Man

Police reform has been a steady subject for protesters recently and it follows the same pattern for those protesting in Philadelphia after what happened yesterday afternoon in Cobb Creek, a predominantly Black neighborhood in west Philadelphia.

Officers encountered the man, later identified as Wallace, who was allegedly holding a knife, Officers ordered Wallace to drop the knife, but he instead “advanced towards” them. Both officers then fired “several times,” Wallace was hit in the shoulder and chest. One of the officers then put him in a police vehicle and drove him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Source: NPR

