CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Sabrina Parr Ends Engagement To Lamar Odom, Hints At Relapse

Could that "Kardashian Kurse" be a lifetime thing?

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Lamar Odom Uncensored

Source: via UNCENSORED / TV One

Looks like Lamar Odom just can’t get his life on stable grounds as the former NBA champion once again has the struggle in his blood is once again rearing it’s ugly head.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

TMZ is reporting that Odom’s fiancé, Sabrina Parr has called off the couples engagement and apparently it has to do with Lamar once again indulging in the things that derailed his life a few years ago. Taking to social media to reveal the status of their relationship, Parr eluted to Odom’s previous habits as the reason for the couple taking a break.

Y’all know I’m honest and transparent so I have to be the first to let you guys know that I am no longer engaged to Lamar,” Sabrina Parr posted Wednesday night on IG.
“This has been a difficult decision for me to make but it is the best for myself and my children.”
Here’s the troubling part …
“Lamar has some things that he alone needs to work through,” Parr said.
“I love him dearly but I am no longer able to be by his side while he seeks the help he so desperately needs.”
Though she didn’t specify exactly what Lamar has gotten back into, we’re all too familiar with his episodes at brothels, hospitals and his other problematic episodes. Many fans might be looking to place blame on Noreaga for his interview with Lamar on Drink Champs in which Odom partook in substances available to him on set, but in the end all we can do is hope Lamar snaps out of it.

“I wish him all the best and I am asking that you pray for everyone involved,” Parr added.

Prayers up for Lamar Odom, y’all.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Sabrina Parr Ends Engagement To Lamar Odom, Hints At Relapse  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Lamar Odom

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Al Roker Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis

The 66-year-old Roker said he wants to take viewers and America on his journey to educate them about prostate cancer,…
11.06.20
Joe Biden Makes History Surpassing Barack Obama For…

According to published reports, the former Vice President by surpassing President Obama for the most popular votes, garnering a whopping…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
11.06.20
‘Bruh, You Got Played’: Roland Martin Reacts To…

Roland Martin served as the voice of truth following Ice Cube's continued demonstration that he still supports Donald Trump's "fraudulent"…
11.06.20
10 items
Shirley Chisholm Is ‘Unbought And Unbossed’: Powerful Quotes…

Unforgettable words from the civil rights icon.
11.06.20
Let’s Give Stacey Abrams Her Flowers Now

Stacey Abrams deserves to be recognized for why Georgia is a swing state on the verge of making election history.
11.06.20
LeBron James Pleads For Help In Murder Involving…

While LeBron James made it clear that he was enjoying his most recent NBA Championship the joy did not last…
11.06.20
Mississippi Voters Approve A New State Flag Over…

According to Raw Story, the people of the Hospitality State voted in a new measure which would change the state…
11.05.20
‘From Picking Cotton To Picking Presidents’: Viral Video…

MSNBC's interview with a Black voter in Detriot was going viral after he addressed the acts of voter intimidation by…
11.05.20
Voting Rights, Criminal Justice Reform And Marijuana Win…

Civil rights advocates were delivered good news from final results in certain statewide elections that have provided somewhat of a…
11.04.20
Close