Looks like Lamar Odom just can’t get his life on stable grounds as the former NBA champion once again has the struggle in his blood is once again rearing it’s ugly head.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
TMZ is reporting that Odom’s fiancé, Sabrina Parr has called off the couples engagement and apparently it has to do with Lamar once again indulging in the things that derailed his life a few years ago. Taking to social media to reveal the status of their relationship, Parr eluted to Odom’s previous habits as the reason for the couple taking a break.
“I wish him all the best and I am asking that you pray for everyone involved,” Parr added.
Prayers up for Lamar Odom, y’all.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!
Sabrina Parr Ends Engagement To Lamar Odom, Hints At Relapse was originally published on hiphopwired.com