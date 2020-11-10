Three decades and change after putting adidas on the Hip-Hop map like no other, Run-DMC will be getting a special capsule collection with the three striped brand for the OG heads.

According to HypeBeast, adidas Original will be teaming with the legendary Hip-Hop crew (R.I.P. Jam Master Jay), and dropping some new colorways of their OG silhouette and even some attire to go with the new pieces.

The upcoming adidas Superstar 50’s will come in white/black joint and black/white colorways. Though the classic silhouettes will remain the same, details will be different. The accents are entirely new thanks to Run-DMC branding on the midfoot, tongue and sockliner. The white pair adds a dash of red on the heel tab, while the black pair offers a direct nod to the late Jam Master Jay by placing his portrait on the tongue. In true Run-DMC fashion, each pair comes unlaced and is accompanied by a set of fat laces for classic ’80s hip-hop style.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Sounds pretty damn dope. The kicks will come with a capsule collection including a classic satin varsity jacket and a re-issued “Kings From Queens” crew necks, tees and sweatshirts courtesy of Sneakers-N-Stuff (their raffles are impossible to win).

The collection is set to release on the adidas CONFIRMED app come November 14 with prices ranging from $35-$120 depending on what you get.

Will you be checking for this collection when it drops? Let us know in the comments section.

Run-DMC & adidas To Drop New Collaboration Collection was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Magic 95.9: