CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Oprah’s 2020 Favorite Things Features Black Owned Businesses

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

Oprah is known for her traditional yearly celebration, her annual Favorite Things List, an opportunity for her to share really cool products and businesses. This year her list returns but with a little different theme and message.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

She said “The elves and I have worked overtime in search of fantastic treats for everyone. And this year, there’s a special twist. Because so many people want to support Black lives any way they can, we’ve found dozens of absolutely gorgeous gifts from Black-owned businesses that deserve to be celebrated, because we believe Black lives—and Black businesses—matter. So for 2020, most of my Favorite Things are from Black-owned or -led companies.

I hope everything on this list brings you and your loved ones surprise and delight. Happy holidays—and happy shopping!

Source: O Mag

black business , black businesses matter , Black Lives Matter , black owned products , black-owned , Buy Black , favorite things , holidays , interesting heasdlines , O magazine , oprah , Ryan Da Lion , shop black , The Lion's Den

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Stacey Abrams Documentary-ALL IN: THE FIGHT FOR DEMOCRACY
Stacey Abrams: Political Hero And Romance Author

Stacey Abrams is the former Georgia state house minority leader, and if you ask many Democrats, a Political Super Hero…
11.12.20
American multinational package delivery and supply chain...
UPS Lifts Ban On Natural Hairstyles & Beards

UPS is walking back some of its policies when it comes to the personal appearance of its employees–most notably, its…
11.12.20
Texas Becomes First State To Surpass Over A…

Texas has now surpassed California, the most populous state, and reportedly has the 10th most cases in the world.
11.12.20
Lucille Bridges, Mother Of Civil Rights Activist Ruby…

“Today our country lost a hero," Ruby Bridges wrote of her mother on Instagram Tuesday.
11.11.20
Georgia Woman Accused Of Impersonating As FBI Agent…

Was it worth it though?
11.11.20
‘Welcome To MAGA Country’: Video Shows Driver Assaulted…

A viral video shows a driver who crashed at a Trump rally in Santa Maria, California, get assaulted by supporters…
11.10.20
Philadelphia Election Officials Have Gotten Death Threats Since…

As Philadelphia continues to celebrate their contribution to Joseph Biden’s monumental victory the public is now seeing some of the…
11.10.20
Biden’s New Coronavirus Task Force Is Co-Chaired By…

Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, a doctor and college professor promoting health and healthcare equity for structurally marginalized populations, will co-chair Joe…
11.10.20
Eva Longoria Apologizes For Saying Latinas ‘Were The…

Eva Longoria is under fire for saying Latinas, not Black women, are the voters who should be recognized the most…
11.09.20
OJ Simpson Says Ex-Wife Nicole Brown Simpson’s Mother…

The mother of  Nicole Brown Simpson -- the ex-wife of O.J. Simpson who was killed in a murder that he…
11.09.20
Close