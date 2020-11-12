Oprah’s 2020 Favorite Things Features Black Owned Businesses

Oprah is known for her traditional yearly celebration, her annual Favorite Things List, an opportunity for her to share really cool products and businesses. This year her list returns but with a little different theme and message.

She said “The elves and I have worked overtime in search of fantastic treats for everyone. And this year, there’s a special twist. Because so many people want to support Black lives any way they can, we’ve found dozens of absolutely gorgeous gifts from Black-owned businesses that deserve to be celebrated, because we believe Black lives—and Black businesses—matter. So for 2020, most of my Favorite Things are from Black-owned or -led companies.

I hope everything on this list brings you and your loved ones surprise and delight. Happy holidays—and happy shopping!

Source: O Mag

