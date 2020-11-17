CLOSE
‘The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’ 30 Year Reunion Reveals Jazzy Jeff Didn’t Want To Do The Show

The original Aunt Viv too.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-TELEVISION-AIRBNB-FRESH PRINCE

Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty

The platform that made Will Smith an international star celebrated a milestone this year. In turn, he joined his former castmates in a special that shouldn’t be missed.

As spotted on Essence, one of our favorite families has come back together for a memorable reunion. The cast of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air connected to discuss the series in commemoration of their 30-year anniversary.

In the house were Will, Daphne Maxwell Reid, Alfonso Ribeiro, Karyn Parsons, Tatyana M. Ali, Joseph Marcell, and DJ Jazzy Jeff. Naturally, the vibes were filled with laughter and the energy was like they never stopped filming.

On an Instagram post, the “Just The Two of Us” rapper made it clear that this crew helped him be the icon he is today.

“These are the people who made me the man I am today. And I couldn’t let this day go by without marking the occasion. @freshprince reunion… Nov 19 on @hbomax! #freshprincereunion,” he wrote. His IG post featured a trailer that gave the world a sneak peek of what is to be expected from the special.

Included were some reveals that not everyone was on board with the project, specifically Jazzy Jeff.

“I had no aspirations to act,” the legendary DJ said. “Jeff turned down the show literally ten times,” added Smith. “Will is very good at talking me into things,” Jeff said in response. Surprisingly, Daphne Maxwell Reid, who played the second Vivian Banks, also had hesitation in taking over the role. “They said ‘We want you to audition for this new sitcom with a rapper.’ I said ‘Pass,’”.

The trailer also featured a surprise return by the original Aunt Viv, Janet Hubert. You can watch the clip below.

Photo: Getty

‘The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’ 30 Year Reunion Reveals Jazzy Jeff Didn’t Want To Do The Show  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Close