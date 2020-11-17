Georgia Recount Finds Uncounted Ballots

As the Georgia is in the process of counting almost 5 million ballots by hand due to the recount demanded by President Trump. During that recount a discovery of over 2,600 uncounted ballots from Floyd County, Georgia.

Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger blamed the problem on Floyd County election officials failing to upload votes from a memory card in a ballot-scanning machine.

Floyd County Republican Party chair Luke Martin called the mishap “concerning” but insisted that it “doesn’t appear to be a widespread issue.”

“I’m glad the audit revealed it, and it’s important that all votes are counted,” Martin told the Atlanta-Journal Constitution.

Source: Fox

